1,640 Shares in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $193,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of AGN opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

