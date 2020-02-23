1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of 1st Source worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

