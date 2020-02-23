224,751 Shares in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 224,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Argo Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

