2,435 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

TRV opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $128.29 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

