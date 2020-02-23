2,639 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

AXP opened at $134.90 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

