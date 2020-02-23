2,730 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in TransUnion by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

