2,937 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $94.82 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

