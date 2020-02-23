29,883 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

ORCC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

