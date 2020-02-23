2,990 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

