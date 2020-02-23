4,560 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

