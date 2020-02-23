524 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $23,678,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.47.

TSLA stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

