5,456 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

