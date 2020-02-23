600,000 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of MNTA opened at $33.80 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,133,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 21,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $700,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,373 shares of company stock worth $7,234,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

