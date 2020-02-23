Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 248,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

