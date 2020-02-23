Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

