Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,967,000 after acquiring an additional 99,022 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Adobe stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

