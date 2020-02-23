Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADYYF. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ADYYF stock opened at $955.51 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $620.00 and a 1 year high of $984.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.28.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

