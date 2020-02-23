Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alector worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 562,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 124.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $30.47 on Friday. Alector Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

In other Alector news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,962,767 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.