Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

