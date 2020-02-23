Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €233.85 ($271.91).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €214.89. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

