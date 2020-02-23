Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFJ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

