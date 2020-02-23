Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,483.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.