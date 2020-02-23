Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

