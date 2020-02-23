Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 172,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $318,183,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

