AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $7.46 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

