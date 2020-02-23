Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.31 EPS

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Community alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.41 on Thursday. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.