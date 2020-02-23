Analysts Anticipate Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Announce ($0.82) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,589,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,471,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $113,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

