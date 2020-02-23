Analysts Set Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

