AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,605 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $38.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.