AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,541 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $600,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

