Aviva PLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 313,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $163.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

