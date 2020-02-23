Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average of $241.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

