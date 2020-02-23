Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Telefonica Brasil worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

