Aviva PLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Allstate by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Allstate by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 150,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.62 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

