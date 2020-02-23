Aviva PLC Sells 4,076 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

