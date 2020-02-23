Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,923,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

