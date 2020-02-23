Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

EWW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

