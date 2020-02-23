Banco Santander S.A. Invests $231,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,145 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.