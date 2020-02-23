Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,593,000 after buying an additional 1,191,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.35.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

