Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,200.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,133 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,221,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,189.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,696,000.

VCR opened at $201.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

