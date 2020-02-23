Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,269 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.