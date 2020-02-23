Banco Santander S.A. Sells 35,693 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in News by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.34 on Friday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

