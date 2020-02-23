Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.45 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

