Banco Santander S.A. Sells 861 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.33.

CSGP stock opened at $716.24 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $403.87 and a one year high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.44.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

