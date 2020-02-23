Banco Santander S.A. Takes $119,000 Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 45.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NYSE DB opened at $10.24 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

