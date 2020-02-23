Banco Santander S.A. Takes $201,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

GNTX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

