Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.