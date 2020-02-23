Barclays Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.10. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

