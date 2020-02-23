Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

B stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

