Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,300 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $54.77.

